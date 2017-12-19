List of South Georgia football commits signing early

A new NCAA rule allows for high school football athletes to sign letters of intent from Wednesday through Friday (12/20-12-22) instead of waiting for National Signing Day in February. Here are the South Georgia athletes planning to put an end on recruitment during early signing period.
Bainbridge: RB, Dameon Pierce - Florida
Clinch County: ATH, Charles McClelland - Cincinnati
Crisp County: DL, Jahlil Taylor* - North Carolina
Colquitt County: QB, Steven Krajewski - Connecticut; S, Kaleb Dawson - Appalachian State
Lee County: CB, Kermit Solomon - Mercer
Thomasville: S, Charlie Thomas - Georgia Tech
Tift County: WR, Rashod Bateman - Minnesota
Valdosta: LB, Zakoby McClain - Auburn; S, Josh Norwood (JUCO transfer from NW Mississippi) - West Virginia
*No ceremony, plans to hold ceremony on NSD with school.
Only high school seniors can sign in the 72-hour window. Athletes who miss this period will have to wait for National Signing Day the first Wednesday of February.
