Health officials warn of lead poisoning during holidays

Health officials are issuing a warning about potential lead in the Christmas ornaments you have, or the toys your kids get for Christmas.

Lead is invisible to the naked eye and has no smell.

It's most likely found in metal toys, antique toys and toy jewelry.

Parents should watch what your kids put in their mouths to prevent lead poisoning.

Regional Lead and Healthy Homes Coordinator Brittany Holt said American toys can still be made with lead, but cannot exceed a certain limit.

She said the most important reminder for parents is to get your child tested for lead exposure.

"Symptoms often are not shown," said Holt. "Lead poisoning can cause many developmental delays. It can cause brain issues. That's the thing. Symptoms sometimes don't even show."

Holt encouraged parents to wet clean toys and areas where your kids often touch and encourage your kids to wash their hands frequently.

You can make sure your child's toys are safe by checking the Consumer Products Safety Commission list of recalled toys.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.