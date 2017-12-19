APD prepares for safe New Year's Eve celebration

This year's event will be at the Riverfront Park (Source: WALB)

We're counting down the days until 2018, nd this year, downtown Albany is the place to "ring in" the new year.

But with only about a week and a half left until the celebration, Albany Police are making sure they're prepared to keep everyone safe.

Police are making sure they have enough officers patrolling the downtown area for the New Year's Eve Celebration.

This year's celebration will kick off at the Riverfront Park, with fireworks and live music.

It's an event for the entire family, but APD's Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks said if you come as a family, you need to leave as a family.

"Usually there is a huge gathering of teens, where officers just have to go and gather them up, and try to locate parents," she said. "We don't want that to happen."

The event starts at 11:00 p.m., and the 11 p.m. curfew will still be in effect for children under the age of 18.

That means those children will need a parent with them.

Banks also said a mobile command center will be set up in case anyone needs information at the event, or in case a child gets lost.

