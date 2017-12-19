Albany native keeps British history alive

One of the graves of a young cadet (Source: WALB)

If you have ever been to Crown Hill Cemetery on Dawson Road you may have noticed a flag flying high.

Not the American flag, but the Royal Air Force.

"Every one of those graves was somebody's little boy at some time in history somebody's little boy," said Anthony Parr, caretaker of the war graves.

The Royal Air Force flag waves above seven graves for cadets who died while training for World War II. They are buried here at Crown Hill Cemetery on Dawson Road.

"What I do is check on the integrity of the graves. And I also send information back to Great Britain as part of the war commission of graves for Great Britain and Ireland," explained Parr.

Through the War Graves Commission for Great Britain and Ireland, Albany native, Anthony Parr, keeps this history alive.

"That's our high school graduates now. And they were gone, training for a war.

For almost a year now he devotes time weekly to removing trash and debris, cleaning headstones, and once a month he replaces the flag.

"You think about who they are and who they were and I guess that's like going to any cemetery and just touring around and just looking," said Parr.

Parr says there's 1.7 million graves worldwide that the commission cares for.

"Well having traveled the world and seeing quite a few war memorial graves around the world, our own, included. It's just my ability to help with a piece of it."

Parr said he hopes many years from now he can pass on his job to someone else.

Parr said he also spends time traveling to Americus to check in on another RAF cadet’s grave.

