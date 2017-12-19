Free cooking demo offers SW Georgians healthy eating options

Folks learn how to cook cabage from the free, healthy cooking demo (Source: WALB)

Folks in the Albany community had the opportunity to sample cabbage late Tuesday morning.

Through the Department of Public Health's "Pick it, try it, like it" series, DPH workers taught people at the Bill Miller Community Center how to cook cabbage.

After learning how to make healthy recipes to try at home, they got to sample the dish.

Ebonee Kirkwood, DPH's Chronic Disease Prevention Manager for the Southwest Health District, said they want to work specifically with adults to learn how to eat healthy.

"We're trying to make sure that those fresh fruits and vegetables are easily accessible to the populations that are at greater risk for chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease and even obesity," explained Kirkwood.

If you want to stop by the next event it will be at 9:30 on January 10 at Jackson Heights Community Center.

The vegetable demonstrators will focus on is kale.

