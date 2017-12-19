Holiday Camp at Thronateeska Heritage Center makes learning fun

Kids will spend the day doing winter themed science experiments and more. (Source: WALB)

With Christmas less than a week away, Thronateeska Heritage Center is holding a fun AND educational event for kids!

Thronateeska's Holiday camp is scheduled Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at their downtown Albany location.

At this years holiday camp, the kids will spend the day doing winter themed science experiments like making snow, learning about reindeer and discovering the animals at the Flint RiverQuarium.

The Thronateeska Heritage Center holds these annual STEAM [Science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics] camps year round and are a way for children to explore science and other learning opportunities but in a fun way.

"It gives kids the opportunity to learn that learning outside of the classroom setting can be fun and exciting," said Hannah Beth Hembree, Programs Manager.

If you didn't pre-register for this event you can also register at the door tomorrow. If you don't want your child to attend the full day, there are half day options available.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.