American Red Cross to host blood drives

Looking to give a different kind of way this holiday season? The American Red Cross wants to you to donate blood, because right now, there is a big shortage.

This week the Red Cross will set up at various places around Albany to collect blood.

Representatives with the American Red Cross said it's typical for this to happen around the holidays.

That's why it is even more important to help.

"Due to travel, people are traveling, they are on the road, there are more accidents. There is less [sic] people giving, therefore the need is greater," explained account manager Shea Register.

It takes an average of eight minutes to donate, and this week, you can get prizes, like free T-shirts and food for donating.

There will be a drive on Wednesday at the Albany mall from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday Phoebe Putney will host a drive from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the tower.

And on Friday you can visit any of the three Chick-Fil-A locations in Albany and Lee County, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To look up a blood drive near you, visit this website.

