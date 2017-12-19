Got your tickets? Mega Millions and Powerball rolled over again

Mega Millions and Powerball continue to roll this holiday season. Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot has reached $277 million, and Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $337 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has grown since October 17, and has rolled 20 times.

Mega Millions offers two jackpot payment options: the $277 million annuity prize paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $172 million.

Mega Millions players can multiply prizes with the Megaplier option for an additional $1 per play. The new optional $3 wager Just the Jackpot allows players to receive two entries for a chance to win the game’s jackpot prize only.

The Powerball jackpot has grown since October 28 and has rolled over 17 times.

Powerball offers two jackpot payment options: the $337 million jackpot prize paid over 29 years in 30 graduated payments; or the cash option, which is approximately $210 million. Powerball tickets are $2 per play.

As with all other Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from Mega Millions and Powerball will benefit education in the state of Georgia.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $19 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 1.8 million students have received HOPE, and more than 1.6 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

