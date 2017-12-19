LCMS West students win $25K, head to national competition

Braylea Phillips knows the gadget would be a help to farmers. (Source: WALB)

The brain power of today's youth is astonishing. A group of seventh graders in Lee County has been named the state winners in a nationwide 'Solve for Tomorrow' competition.

With the guidance of their teacher Brian Soash, the students drafted a plan to make a detector to put on your tractor that will alert you when it's about to tip over, and alert 911 when it does.

The students won $25,000 in Samsung technology for having the best plan in the state. The next step in the competition is to create and test a prototype.

Braylea Phillips, Ian Harding, Christian Dozier and Megan Hendley are all 7th Graders.

For some students, the project is about more than winning money for school.

Phillips' family has a number of tractors. She said she spoke with her dad and grandpa about how helpful this technology will be.

"They knew a lot of people that have died from tractor rollovers, so I wanted to help prevent any more people from dying," said Phillips.

Harding said he was shocked when he heard the group won the state competition. Now he said the group must put in a lot of hard work to make it to the next phase of the competition.

"This is a one time opportunity, once in a lifetime. And we could be doing a lot of great stuff for our school," said Harding.

The students have until February 13 to put together a video to document their prototype.

Ten winners will be selected for prototypes and then three will be selected as national finalists.

All prizes come with thousands of dollars for their school.

