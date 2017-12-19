Holiday nutrition: Eating and drinking the smart way

Limit yourself to just one baked good you really like instead of sampling a few. (Source: WALB)

We are known to overindulge during the holidays. After all, that scrumptious homemade food is just too hard to resist!.

But too much overindulgence can be hazardous to your health.

During a time of good cheer, or just holiday emotion, it's human nature to over-do it. This can lead to numerous health risks ranging from weight gain to driving under the influence.

"Everyone has a different limit for what they can consume regarding alcohol. So know your limit," said Lora Efaw, a family practice doctor in Tifton.

Efaw advises folks to drink in moderation.

"I recommend that you drink one glass of water for every glass of alcohol that you have," said Efaw, "That way you'll drink less, the water will fill you up and you'll consume fewer calories."

And when you're diving into the food aim to fill half your plate with vegetables.

"Vegetables are typically lower in calories and they are high in fiber. And if you fill up on vegetables you will be less likely to eat the calorie-rich foods," explained Efaw.

And when it comes to eating at gatherings big and small, think small plates too.

"If you eat off of a smaller plate, you will eat less and feel more satisfied so don't go for the big platters," said Efaw.

And for people who feel like they can't get enough baked goods and homemade meals, try drinking water to pace yourself.

But if you crave a dessert have just your favorite instead of sampling a few.

Finally, if you feel you are emotionally eating, Efaw recommends distracting yourself.

"When you're feeling sad or anxious try going for a walk. You can burn calories that way and enjoy looking at the holiday lights."

