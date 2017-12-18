Highlights/Scores from Day 3 of the U-Save-It Classic

The 3rd and final day of the 60th annual U-Save-It Classic provided some early season excitement for the Good Life City heading into the Christmas break.

Here are the final scores from Monday night at Westover High School:

Final: Statesboro 66, Crisp County 63

Final: Glynn Academy 52, Lee County 41

Final: Westover 77, SE Bulloch 43

Final: Americus-Sumter 91, Dougherty 63

This was the first season the tournament was played at Westover High School in the Boston Garden.

The U-Save-It Classic was founded in 1957 and was previously annually held at Albany High School.

