Think safety as you plan ahead for your Christmas travel

As many South Georgians start to travel for Christmas holidays, the Georgia State Patrol asks drivers to concentrate on safety.

Georgia State Patrol Sergeant First Class John Van Landingham said the first step in safe driving is making sure you plan ahead.

Have a full tank of gas and know alternate routes in case of traffic.

Don't forget to make sure everyone has their seat belt buckled.

But most of all, troopers ask drivers to put their cell phones down.

"We're having an increase of fatalities because people are distracted driving,' said Van Landingham. "That can include people on cell phones. Again they can be on social media. They are doing everything but looking ahead, driving the vehicle."

All GSP Troopers will be on duty on the heaviest travel days during the holidays which are December 22nd, December 26th, and New Year's Eve.

