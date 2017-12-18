Unbe-Lee-vable season for the Lee County Trojans

All five games were are home, but nothing came easy in the postseason for the 2017 Lee county football team.

The Trojans only lead in Friday night's 28-21 state title win over coffee was the game-winner from Jase Orndorff to Drequan Garmon in overtime.

Lee county would seal it's first ever football state championship with an interception from Tavian Mayo, who previously had to be helped off the field with an injury in the third quarter.

"Every week me and Jase we work on the same stuff," said Garmon. "We work on red zone throws. coach stresses that in practice, we have to complete red zone passes. It was just set up the right time. The strong safety walked down, tried to press, and they didn't have anybody over the top. I told Jase throw it to the back pylon and everything went from there."

It was Lee county's 3rd playoff game decided by one possession, and second consecutive game where the Trojans came from behind in the 4th to win.

The bow on their resilient 14-win season was a 2nd win over Coffee, a budding region 1 rival.

"What a great representation of region 1 football, its the best football in the state," said Dean Fabrizio. "Both teams are champions we were just fortunate enough to come out with the win. I'm so proud of this team tonight. They just never give up and keep fighting."

Lee County finished the season with the best record in school history (14-1).

