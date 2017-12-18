Leesburg PD wraps hundreds of presents for foster kids

This year, 36 foster kids from Lee County and surrounding areas will get several presents that placed on their wishlist. (Source: WALB)

The Leesburg Police Department is making sure dozens of foster kids have a Merry Christmas.

Officers and students in the police explorer program wrapped several gifts Monday afternoon.

The annual event was started several years ago by Chief Charles Moore.

This year, 36 foster kids from Lee County and surrounding areas will get several presents from their wishlist.

Officers reached out to several community leaders and local businesses to donate toys. They also placed toy drive boxes outside of Lee County Fire and the sheriff's department.

"These kids are shuffled in and out of homes, in and out of homes. But what we want to do is just take the time to let them know that we care about them, that the community cares about them. We can get them some presents and just try to make their Christmas merrier," said Lt. James Vick.

Every foster kid will get most everything on their wishlist.

In fact, one local business owner donated 24 boys and girls bicycles.

Leesburg Police, Public Works, Lee County Firefighters and Lee County Sheriff's Office will all help deliver the toys to the Division of Family and Children Services Tuesday morning.

