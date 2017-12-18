4 local business owners feed dozens of homeless Albany residents

Four local business owners hosted the 3rd annual Feed the Need at the Salvation Army. (Source: WALB)

Christmas came early for dozens of homeless residents who got a chance to enjoy a hot meal on Monday night.

Organizers prepared hot plates with all of the holiday favorites like stuffing, baked chicken, green beans and potato salad.

Dozens of students from Terrell County High School's Shockwaves organization were also back this year to help serve the meals.

"I feel very satisfied because it's kind of sad seeing people on the street being lonely and hungry. So I'm glad to be part of this organization," said TCHS student Derrell Brown.

"I know what it feels like, you know, I know what it feels like not to be able to eat. I know what it feels like not to have the clothes you need, so I feel like I'm obligated to help people who come from the same structure, you know I came from when growing up," explained organizer Larry Sanders.

Organizers said they plan to continue to serve hot meals to the homeless next Christmas.

