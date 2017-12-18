Albany Beer & Hymns group celebrates first anniversary

Dozens of people packed an Albany restaurant Monday night to celebrate the anniversary of Albany Beer and Hymns.

Singing enthusiasts packed Harvest Moon for the Albany Beer and Hymns meeting.

It was the one year anniversary for the group. And they enjoyed singing Christmas carols along with hymns.

Organizers said the idea of beers and hymns is the chance to combine fun and fellowship with worship.

"It's just a chance for people to gather. Of all faiths and walks of life. Of all faith journeys or lack of faith journey. To just celebrate community and celebrate through music," said Song Leader Gabriel Lawrence.



The Albany Beer and Hymns group meets once a month at Harvest Moon.

They said they have seen growth in their first year and they have plans to grow their ministry next year.

