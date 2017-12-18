Albany launches new, independent city website

There is a new "How Do I" feature on the home page. (Source: WALB)

Regular users of the city of Albany's website may have noticed a few changes on Monday.

The newly redesigned www.albanyga.gov website is an independent city website.

Before, the city of Albany and the Dougherty County government shared a web address.

"Our old website was a city/county website which in itself made it confusing for some people," said Public Information Officer Monique Broughton Knight. "Some people didn't know what was the county's department, what was the city's department. Now it is easy."

On the home page, there is a "How Do I?" button that allows visitors to quickly access information to some of the most requested topics, like paying a utility bill or making an open records request.

Developers have been working on the new website for months.

There are several new features, and the home page is less cluttered and easier to navigate.

Broughton Knight said the goal for developers was for users to access the information they want with fewer clicks through the website. She said users were searching too long to find information.

The city employed government website specialist, Visions, to design and launch the website.



