DNR investigates hunting trip shooting

Officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources have launched an investigation after a man was shot during a hunting trip.

It happened Sunday in Irwin County.

Officials said a man was shot during a duck hunt.

He is being treated in a Macon hospital.

This is a developing story and WALB is working to learn more

