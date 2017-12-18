Chicken Salad Chick to open Albany location

An Alabama based restaurant is making Albany home to one of its newest locations.

Chicken Salad Chick is a quick service sandwich shop specializing in, you guessed it, chicken salad.

The Albany location will set up shop in the shopping center at the corner of Dawson Road and Meredyth Drive according to the location map on the company's website.

The restaurant will offer dine in, pick up and catering options for its 15 different kinds of chicken salad and full deli selections.

Since the Albany location is still listed as coming soon, menus haven't been posted yet.

However, you can read the menu for the Valdosta location below.

An opening date has not been made available at this time.

