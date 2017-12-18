New Firehouse Subs opens in Moultrie

The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook page)

A new Firehouse Subs location opened up in Moultrie on Monday. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook Page)

Firehouse Subs opened a new location on Monday in Moultrie on Veterans Parkway.

The Moultrie Chamber of Commerce posted photos on its Facebook page.

The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for January 18.

