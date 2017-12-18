New Firehouse Subs opens in Moultrie - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

New Firehouse Subs opens in Moultrie

A new Firehouse Subs location opened up in Moultrie on Monday. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook Page) A new Firehouse Subs location opened up in Moultrie on Monday. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook Page)
The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook page) The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have. (Source: Moultrie Chamber's Facebook page)
MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) -

Firehouse Subs opened a new location on Monday in Moultrie on Veterans Parkway.

The Moultrie Chamber of Commerce posted photos on its Facebook page.

The location has a drive-through window, something that many Firehouse Subs do not have.

The restaurant is open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for January 18.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

Powered by Frankly