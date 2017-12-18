3 injured in Lee Co. wreck on US-19

The two-car crash on US-19 at the Forrester Parkway intersection injured 3 people and caused a big traffic backup. (Source: WALB)

Lee County Sheriff deputies responded to a crash that snarled rush hour traffic Monday evening.

A two-car crash on US-19 at the Forrester Parkway intersection injured 3 people and caused a big traffic backup.

Three people were transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Georgia State Patrol troopers are investigating the crash.

Lee County deputies helped to get traffic moving and clean up the scene.

There has been no word on the severity of the injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and WALB will update the information as details come in.

