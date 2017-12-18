AMA offers daycamp for students on Christmas break

Chloe Hinton is the director of education at the art museum. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Museum of Art is welcoming kids this week for a special three-day camp.

It's a chance for mom and dad to get last minute shopping done and kids to make a few gifts for their grandparents.

The camp starts Tuesday and runs through Thursday.

It's in memory of Libby Womack, a long-time educator and trustee of the Albany Museum of Art.

Her husband has been sponsoring the camp for the past few years to honor her life.

"She was passionate about kids. She was passionate about art," explained Chloe Hinton, the director of education at the art museum. "So this camp that he sponsors in her memory is the perfect culmination of all those kids. So it just makes us really happy that we're able do that in her memory and think of her every year at Christmas."

The camp is for K-4 and 5.

It will run from 8 to 5 for the next three days at the museum.

