Grandparents enjoy early Christmas celebration

Robert Cross dancers did a performance for the crowd. (Source: WALB)

More than 100 grandparents spent time celebrating on Monday. (Source: WALB

A sea of red and just a few gray hairs took over Robert Cross Middle Magnet School on Monday.

The Albany Recreation and Parks Department held its 17th annual 'Christmas with Grandparents' event.

Dancers from the school performed a Christmas song as grandparents in the Albany area enjoyed lunch and free giveaways.

This year three lucky people walked away with new TV's.

Recreation Supervisor Tee Taylor said it's important to give back to grandparents because they are some of the leaders in the community.

"They are the ones that we should celebrate because they give so much back to their kids, to the community," said Taylor.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley also spoke to the group.

He shared some jokes as well as holiday safety tips, including not posting on social media before you go on vacation.

