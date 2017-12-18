Leesburg family welcomes public to yard spectacular

The family has a guest book for people to sign when they come. (Source: WALB)

A Leesburg home is drawing a great deal of attention this holiday season after turning their lawn into a holiday spectacular.

For many people, stopping by the home has become a family tradition.

Guest books filled with names count the guests who visit 238 Story Lane each year from Thanksgiving through Christmas Day.

"I think there were like 1,600 different entries in the book from different families," said Gina Clay, the homeowner.

She said she's even had people from other countries who were visiting family in South Georgia that came by their house.

"So many people have come on to say that this is part of their holiday, Christmas tradition. So that makes you feel good," explained Clay with a bright smile.

The family has been covering their yard in Christmas lights for the past 23 years.

"We have so many kids who came as babies and now they are teenagers, or were teenagers and now they bring their kids," said Clay.

She said each year she and her husband go shopping the day after Christmas for new lights.

Folks are invited to walk a path, or on the weekends, ride a train through the yard where the family has painted some of the most memorable cartoon characters.

Clay walked through the yard, pointing out her favorite aspects, including a couple of snowmen.

"We painted those 20 years ago," explained Clay. "They're probably the best looking pieces we have in our yard."

But the paintings and lights on the ground are just the side yard. In the front, the lights dance to holiday tunes. You can even drive by and tune your car into the radio station.

The Clay family said they begin setting up the yard around Halloween. That way, by Thanksgiving night it's ready to go.

"We try to take our time doing it," smiled Clay. "We have done it in six days when we procrastinated, but we try to put it up the best we can."

Clay said she and her husband love the joy their home can bring to people. She hopes to continue the tradition for many more years.

"It's the kids, it's all about the kids," said Clay. "And we're big kids ourselves."

The lights are on during the week, but Friday through Sunday are the best times to go by the home.

The Clay family sets up hot chocolate and coffee for folks from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Santa usually stops by then too.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

