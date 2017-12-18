Georgia State Patrol on the lookout for drinking and driving

GSP will be out in full force over the holiday weekends (Source: WALB)

We are just one week away from Christmas!

And while many people are going to holiday parties and just getting in the spirit of the holidays, Georgia State Patrol is cautioning everyone against drinking and driving.

John VanLandingham, Georgia State Patrol Sergeant First Class, said no matter what you do, do not get behind the wheel of a car after drinking.

He encourages folks to enjoy the holidays, but if you are drinking, plan ahead.

Have a designated driver who knows and understands that he or she will be sober.

The Centers for Disease Control reports online that in 2015 nearly one-third of all traffic related deaths were from alcohol-impaired driving crashes.

"At Georgia State Patrol one of our primary areas of enforcement is looking for people who are driving under the influence," said VanLandingham.

And GSP will be out in full force during holiday weekends.

Friday, December 22 and Saturday, December 26 are considered high travel days in which all troopers will be out on the roads.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!