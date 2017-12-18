Tifton police investigate Sunday night shooting

Address where police responded to shooting (Source: WALB)

The Tifton police are investigating a shooting that injured a man over the weekend.

Officials said they responded to a call for someone being shot in the 600 block of Belmont Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

Hospital officials at Tift Regional Medical Center said the victim is Benjamin Douglas, who is in good condition.

Details on what led to the shooting haven't been released.

No suspect has been named at this time.

The police report mistakenly identified the victim, which we published Monday morning. That information has since been corrected.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!