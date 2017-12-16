Christmas gift giveaway helps 40 children

The cafeteria is filled with gifts for 19 families (Source: WALB)

Rosa Calloway and Jackey Campbell pose for a picture after receiving their bagfulls of gifts (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County schools are officially closed for the holidays, but one school opened its doors once more for a special Christmas event.

Albany-based Tara Foods has a 15-year tradition with Radium Springs Elementary.

On Saturday morning, the company continued that tradition to bring holiday cheer to 40 students right before Christmas.

An unusual site filled Radium Springs Elementary School's cafeteria.

Presents sat on the tables, just waiting for 19 different families to come claim their bag of toys.

"They give the kids exactly what the kids want," said Bruce Bowles, Radium Springs Elementary School, Principal.

Bowles said Tara Foods has partnered with the school for 15 years.

Each year, company employees bring gifts to children.

It's an action to not only ease the holiday burden on the parents' wallets but also bring smiles to these 40 children.

That includes 10-year-old Rosa Calloway and her brother Jackey Campbell.

Calloway said she was "excited" when she walked into school today.

"The best school in Dougherty County is Radium Springs Elementary," said Campbell.

Radium Springs teachers chose third grader Calloway and fourth grader Campbell, among others, to participate.

"That's the important thing, is to see the kids coming in here that may not have had a Christmas, have a very good Christmas," said Bowles.

And for Calloway, it's not even about the gifts this holiday season.

She says her favorite part of Christmas is, "Jesus' birthday."

Their moms said the kids will not open their gifts until Christmas day.

She said she wants to wrap them first.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

