Free clothing giveaway helps bring holiday cheer

More than 20 trasbags filled with clothes helped fill the Bill Miller Community Center (Source: WALB)

Some less-fortunate in Albany have warm clothes thanks to a group who wanted to give back this holiday season.

Fraternity Phi Beta Sigma Incorporated hosted its 19th annual clothing drive at the Bill Miller Community Center on Saturday.

Ervin Fulton, Event Coordinator, is legally blind but said he can hear that more and more people attend yearly.

Fulton said this year, he and his fraternity members collected between 20 and 30 garbage bags full of clothes to give away.

"It makes me feel like I'm doing something for my community. I love Albany. It has always been a home of mine since 1989. And I just love doing this for the community," said Fulton.

Fulton said he donates the leftover clothes to the Albany Rescue Mission.

