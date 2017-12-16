Smallcakes hosts Santa Claus

You typically hear Santa eats cookies, but today, he expanded his dessert horizon to try cupcakes.

This afternoon he made a quick stop to Smallcakes cupcake shop here in Albany.

Children posed for free photos and decorated their own Christmas cupcake.

Lindsay Bridges, store owner, said this is the fifth year the shop has been hosting Santa.

She said this event helps get the word out to the community about the local bakery.

"It's nice to be able to see the families come out, bring their kids, bring their little babies and know that they can come here, and hang out and do something fun on a Saturday afternoon, not in the crowded shopping malls and that kind of thing," said Bridges.

If you missed out on today's event, you can check it out next year.

