Crisp Co. Sheriff's Office donates 18 bikes to kids for Christmas

Each child was chosen based on an essay after the sheriff's office taught them bicycle safety. (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)

Several third graders in Crisp County have new bikes this weekend, thanks to local law enforcement.

The Crisp County Sheriff's Office gave out 18 bikes this week: one to a child in each third-grade class in the county.

Each child was chosen based on an essay, which the classes wrote after the sheriff's office taught them bicycle safety.

"Some of the essays are great," Sheriff Hancock explained. "They talk about safety rules, and what they can and can't do, and how having a bicycle affects them. So, it brings joy when you go this time of year and give something to a small child."

The Governor's Office of Highway Safety donates a helmet for each child who gets a bike, as well.

Sheriff Hancock said his office started this annual event four years ago to get into the Christmas spirit.

