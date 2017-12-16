A center for child advocacy in Thomasville now has a new, much larger facility.

Treehouse staff says it took several months to get their new place fixed up but they are happy with the finished product. (Source: WALB)

The Treehouse moved to an office on Gordon Ave.

The Treehouse offers follow up care for alleged child abuse and sexual assault victims.

Staff says they have seen an increase in cases involving children over the past several years.

"We started about a year ago looking for a new, larger facility. Our caseload has increased a lot in the past six years. We've expanded a lot with 3 new full-time employees so we've outgrown our old office," said Jackla Lawson, Executive Director.

Treehouse staff says it took several months to get their new place fixed up but they are happy with the finished product.

