Thomasville Police want to make sure you stay safe this holiday season

While shopping around Thomasville this holiday season you may notice officers out as well, they say they are there for YOUR safety.

Officers will be inside and outside businesses in downtown Thomasville and other shopping areas during the holiday shopping season.

This time of year is when police see a rise in shoplifting and car break-ins.

In 2016, Thomasville police investigated 126 shoplifting cases, with 19 of the incidents taking place in December.

To date this year, police have responded to 115 shoplifting incidents.

Clothing, particularly baby clothing, and electronics are popular items among shoplifters.

Thomas County courts ban convicted shoplifter offenders from stores where they have stolen merchandise.

A misdemeanor shoplifting conviction for items priced below $500 carries a $547 fine, probation, and attendance at a class designed to rehabilitate shoplifters.

Merchandise valued at more than $500 is a felony and dealt with in Superior Court.

Major Hampton says that thieves know holiday shoppers have money and credit cards in their purses.

If you leave those in your car, they could become a crime of opportunity.

Police will be at the Walmart, Gateway Shopping Center, and Downtown.

