Cairo Police need your help locating a wanted person

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Jerrod Maynor (Source: Facebook) Jerrod Maynor (Source: Facebook)

The Cairo Police Department needs your help in finding Jerrod Maynor.

Maynor is a black male, with warrants out for his arrest for the following crimes: Felony Kidnapping, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Assault.

If you have any information about Maynor's whereabouts you are asked to call the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or 911.

