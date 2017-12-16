Cairo Police need help locating wanted person

The Cairo Police Department needs your help finding Jerrod Maynor.

Maynor is a black male, with warrants out for his arrest for the following crimes: felony kidnapping, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

If you have any information about Maynor's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Cairo Police Department at (229) 378-3096 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!