Dancing Christmas lights return after January storms

A resident in Sylvester lights up the sky with Christmas Lights on Friday night.

A resident in Sylvester lights up the sky with Christmas Lights on Friday night.

The Johnson Family Christmas has officially returned just in time for the holidays. This is the 17th year for their Christmas display.

Last year, homeowner Ronnie Johnson, lost many of his dancing lights during the twin storms last January.

All of the Christmas lights have been replaced. The show features 150,000 blinking lights, in 300 computerized circuits.

And you can stop by to see them any day of the week from 6 to 11 p.m. He's at 1098 Story Road in Sylvester.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!