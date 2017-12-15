Albany police step up patrols to fight holiday crime

With the Christmas Holidays fast approaching, the Albany Police department is stepping up patrols.

Albany police officials said that their officers are doing extra patrols, and being even more vigilant in searches around areas that could have increased holiday crime issues.

And Albany police said you should take steps to better protect yourself against criminals.

"Make sure you call someone once you get home, and you check on your buddy. Have someone check on you as well. And also while you are out shopping, just be vigilant. Be aware of what's around you and who's around you. The activity they are doing," said Albany Police Sgt. George Barber.

Police urge you to vary your schedule, like your route to work or time you arrive home.

Maybe even drive by your house before you go in, to get a look around the yard before you go inside.

APD said it will be increasing patrols to prevent any holiday crime.

