Mission Change donates $20k to replant trees for residents

Hundreds of thousands of trees were destroyed by the twin storms last January, and with the help of Mission Change, dozens of residents will be getting new ones. (Source: WALB)

An Albany non-profit donated thousands of dollars to help residents replant trees. (Source: WALB)

An Albany non-profit donated thousands of dollars to help residents replant trees.

Hundreds of thousands of trees were destroyed by the storms last January, and with the help of Mission Change, dozens of residents will be getting new ones.

The organization donated $20,000 to Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful's Grow Albany initiative.

The funds will be used for both the first residential replanting project and for assistance in additional community park plantings.

"They need just a little more love in their neighborhood and throughout the city, and so we wanted to be a big part of that. Because we've seen it firsthand, and when you walk outside and all you see is emptiness. You know that kind of makes you a little depressed," said Founder LaDonna Urick.

For future residential replanting, Mission Change and Grow Albany will provide, distribute and plant trees for local community residents that are not physically able to plant trees for themselves.

That phase is expected to take place during the fall planting season 2018.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!