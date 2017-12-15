Blakely man killed in Decatur County crash

A Blakely man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur County on Friday evening.

Troopers said 56-year-old Richard Gleaton of Blakely was driving north on GA-1, just south of Toole Dairy Road in a 2003 Ford Pickup truck.

Just before 5 p.m., the truck left the road, went into the ditch and struck a driveway embankment.

Troopers said Gleaton was not wearing his seatbelt.

Gleaton was taken by ambulance to the Bainbridge hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

