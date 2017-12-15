Americus girl donates toys to kids in hospital for Christmas

An Americus girl made Christmas a little brighter for kids being treated at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Jamariah Wilson, 9, brought a box full of coloring books, singing ornaments, and candy canes to donate Friday.

Nine years ago, Wilson was born at Phoebe Putney and spent four weeks in the NICU.

She said she wanted to donate these items to kids who are sick in the hospital to spread some Christmas cheer.

"My parents talked to me about giving. Christmas is not about getting," Wilson explained. "It's about giving."

Jamariah said that is all she wanted for Christmas. Well, that, and an iPod.

