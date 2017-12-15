State representative discusses rural hospital tax credits

49 hospitals can get up to $4 million in donations that get paid back to the donor in tax credits. (Source: WALB)

As 2017 comes to a close, so does the first of three years where Georgia will give massive tax credits to those who donate to rural hospitals.

Governor Nathan Deal signed a law in 2016 allowing $180 million in tax credits through 2019.

49 hospitals, including several in Southwest Georgia, can get up to $4 million in donations that get paid back to the donor in tax credits.

However, State Representative Darrel Ealum said not many people have been taking advantage of the tax credit.

"In our rural areas, we don't have the tax-base that many people or the larger number of people need the tax credits," said Ealum.

According to Ealum, the Georgia House of Representatives has commissioned a study group to look into helping rural communities over the last year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!