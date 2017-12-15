GA lawmakers to consider bill on abandoned mobile homes

A Blakely man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur County on Friday.More >>
A Blakely man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Decatur County on Friday.More >>
With the Christmas Holidays fast approaching, the Albany Police department is stepping up patrols.More >>
With the Christmas Holidays fast approaching, the Albany Police department is stepping up patrols.More >>
An Albany non-profit donated thousands of dollars to help residents replant trees.More >>
An Albany non-profit donated thousands of dollars to help residents replant trees.More >>
Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta. Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.More >>
Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta. Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.More >>
Two more groups are trying to appeal the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.More >>
Two more groups are trying to appeal the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.More >>