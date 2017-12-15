GA lawmakers to consider bill on abandoned mobile homes

Georgia lawmakers will soon discuss a bill aimed at getting rid of mobile home blight across the state. (Source: WALB)

Georgia lawmakers will soon discuss a bill aimed at getting rid of mobile home blight across the state.

State Representatives Darrel Ealum and John Corbett wrote the bill to streamline the process of removing abandoned mobile homes.

Ealum said property owners currently have to go through a long, drawn-out process to get rid of mobile homes that pose a safety risk.

"You've got a lot of drug dealers, folks going in these abandoned mobile homes," Ealum explained. "It's not safe. It's not good. The windows are knocked out, doors down lots of times, so it's a safety problem."

Ealum said this bill would simplify the process, so property owners would be able to get rid of abandoned mobile homes for around $1,500.

The upcoming state legislative session starts Monday, January 8.

