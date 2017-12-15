DWS elementary students surprise ARC director with toys

An estimated 250 gifts were donated to the ARC and Phoebe NICU. (Source: WALB)

DWS students put gifts they've donated and wrapped for ARC participants under a tree during their Christmas program Friday. (Source: WALB)

Those young and young-at-heart will be having a very merry Christmas, thanks to an Albany elementary school.

Hundreds of presents were given by students from Deerfield-Windsor as gifts to Albany ARC participants, and clothing for babies at Phoebe's NICU.

Supporting people living with disabilities at all ages, the ARC program's Deputy Director DeAnna Julian was happily surprised when she arrived at the school and saw beautifully wrapped gifts under the tree.

"I was completely overwhelmed, I thought I could get everything in my car! And, Deerfield Windsor Lower School has donated this multitude of gifts to the Albany ARC to make sure they have a very Merry Christmas and we are just so appreciative," said Julian.

Julian had to call a truck to haul away the gifts.

Julian said the toys will be enjoyed by participants of all ages, depending on their cognitive ability.

DWS elementary students also collected clothing for babies at Phoebe's NICU, as well as a canned food drive this holiday season.

