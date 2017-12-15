Lakeland prepares for Christmas parade

Lakeland City Leaders and the community have been preparing for the annual parade on Friday.

The parade was originally canceled last week due to rain and conflicts with rescheduling major participants in the parade.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Main Street.

Chris Burns, a member of the parade committee, said that this is one of the biggest events of the year for the city.

"Christmas is a wonderful time of year and if you don't get out and participate and you don't enjoy it, it would really be a shame for you not to come out," said Burns.

The parade will feature the high school marching band, a choral performance, community leaders and law enforcement. Mickey and Minnie Mouse will also be in attendance.

And there is no Christmas parade without Santa, who will be pulled by a horse-drawn carriage.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!