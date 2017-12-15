2 groups request appeal of Lee Co. hospital CON approval

Two more groups are trying to appeal the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

The Dougherty County Commissioners and the Georgia Alliance of Community Hospitals have officially filed letters with the Department of Community Health asking for approval to appeal the medical center.

In the letters, the groups asked to confirm that they can't file an appeal.

They also asked if they could intervene in Crisp Regional Medical Center's appeal.

Dougherty County commissioners cited information from the study a third party conducted to look at how the hospital would impact Dougherty County, saying that it would have a negative impact on healthcare for the surrounding areas.

The fact that Crisp Regional already filed a letter will slow things down on the LCMC because it will have the opportunity to present its case in court. That will take both time and money.

Crisp Region is legally allowed to appeal because it is a competing healthcare facility.

Now the LCMC will have to wait to see how the Community of Health responds to the letters.

Amanda Hoskins will have more information tonight on WALB News 10 at 6 p.m.

