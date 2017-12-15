South GA GSP post collects more than 800 toys for Toys for Tots

Volunteers load up the truck to take the gifts to the base (Source: WALB)

They received more than 840 gifts, 28 of which are bikes (Source: WALB)

Georgia State Patrol Post 40 gave out toys instead of tickets on Friday.

On Friday morning the Albany-based post finished up its 10th annual Toys for Tots toy drive.

The Marine Corps Logistics Base collected the toys to take to children in need.

Through the help of many sponsors, Post 40 collected nearly 850 toys and more than $6,000 in cash donations.

Sergeant First Class John Vanlandingham is post commander and said this initiative hits close to home for him.

"If there's people out in the community that are less fortunate, it warms our heart to get out here at Christmas time and make sure children have something to wake up to under their tree," said Vanlandingham.

Vanlandingham said if people still want to donate to Toys for Tots they will still be collecting for the next week.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!