ARC carolers brighten Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church

Children and staff at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church were in for a special treat on Friday.

Caroler's from Albany's Advocacy Resource Center (ARC) sang Christmas carols.

The center is a nonprofit organization that gives opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Marcy McCarty is the executive assistant at ARC and also the music teacher for this class and said that seeing the students sing brings warmth to her heart.

"The individuals love to sing and they love music. And they love the opportunity to perform. You know it helps them get to appreciate what everyone else gets to do. And they feel like they can be part of the community," said McCarty.

ARC had 12 carolers perform in Friday's tradition to share some joy with fellow community members.

"It's just amazing. Every time you see different things happen with individuals who you didn't even know could sing, and now they're actually making music. And it brings so much joy to everyone," said McCarty.

McCarty said the carolers sing about once a quarter and their next performance will most likely be around Easter.

