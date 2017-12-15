Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thrush delivers firefighting aircraft to Georgia Forestry

By Zachary Logan, Reporter
This is one of Thrush's first 510G Switchbacks (Source: WALB)
The new aircraft allows faster response capabilities (Source: WALB)
The Georgia Forestry Commission's Director said there's many advantages to the new aircraft (Source: WALB)
Eric Rojek, Vice President of Thrush Aircraft Company (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

As firefighters continue to battle blazes in Southern California, the Georgia Forestry Commission is working to prevent those same fires from happening here.

The Georgia Forestry Commission has a couple of brand new "firefighters." 

On Friday, Thrush Aircraft Company delivered two new tankers to the Georgia Forestry Commission.

These switchbacks have the ability to drop 500 gallons of water or suppressant with pinpoint accuracy in less than two seconds.

"The mission is to do an initial attack. Let's keep a two-acre fire from being a twenty-acre fire and keep everything under control in a controlled environment," Thrush Aircraft Vice President Eric Rojek said.

With timber being one of the state's biggest resources, the company said the aircraft will help protect the industry. 

Rojek said it was exciting to see the company's products being used in Georgia.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for a Georgia manufacturer to partner with a Georgia agency to keep the resources and the money local," Rojek said.

The planes will be shared among the nine different Georgia Forestry locations scattered throughout the state.

