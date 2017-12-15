Intricate designs a cornerstone of Victorian Era architecture

Georgia State Patrol Post 40 gave out toys instead of tickets on Friday.More >>
Georgia State Patrol Post 40 gave out toys instead of tickets on Friday.More >>
Children and staff at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church were in for a special treat on Friday.More >>
Children and staff at Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church were in for a special treat on Friday.More >>
Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta. Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.More >>
Five South Georgia football teams will be competing for GHSA state championships Friday night after six of the eight title matches were postponed due to the snowstorm in Atlanta. Below is the schedule for the games. Final scores will be added as they come in.More >>
Two more groups are trying to appeal the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.More >>
Two more groups are trying to appeal the Certificate of Need for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.More >>
During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia.More >>
During the late Victorian era, a unique style of architecture flourished, with the Queen Ann architecture being a prominent style for some buildings in south Georgia.More >>