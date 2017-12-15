Victorian Christmas focuses on fashion

The Victorian Era is a time known for elegance, hats, and corsets. (Source: WTXL)

Thomasville really embraces the Victorian era. It's a time in the city's history when it became a popular winter resort so it seems fitting that the Rose City's holiday theme focuses on this period.

And the community gets into the spirit by dressing in Victorian-era clothing.

"Which was usually reinforced with whalebone and you would have to squeeze yourself generally down to a waist that was unhealthy," said Ephraim Rotter, a curator at the Thomas County Museum of History.

Why? Well to fit into a dress covering your body from neck to ankle.

"A lot of the materials you'll very much recognize today. Silk, cotton, wool, linen, and a little bit toward the end, especially the working, denim," said Rotter.

At the Thomasville Museum of History, there is a piece of clothing worn by a child during the early Victorian period. Despite it being a dress and having lace all over it, it wasn't worn by a little girl, but rather a little boy.

And there was no running to a boutique, the mall or Amazon to pick up a dress. You had to make it yourself by hand.

"It wasn't until the late Victorian period that you started having mass production of clothing. So generally everybody was making their own clothing. So learning to sew, learning how to make clothes wasn't a fun craft to do, but it was an essential life skill," said Rotter.

One fun fashion trend from the late 1800s is the hats!

"Everybody, men, women, any event you went to, every day, all the time, people were wearing hats unless you were inside in which case you'd take your hat off. Number one reason is good old fashion vanity. Didn't have mirrors or product, so hats gave you good coverage and for men with balding," said Rotter.

For Lauren Grubbs, the store manager of Godwin Jewelers, she's got her Victorian-era inspired attire.

"I'm going to be wearing a taffeta teal green skirt with velvet black leaf detail, a fur shawl with white ruffle top and a beautiful big hat," said Grubbs.

And she's ready to join in on the holiday fun in Thomasville.

"Dressing up and seeing the spirit of the town come alive," said Grubbs.

