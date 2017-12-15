Ben Hill County commissioners approve 2018 budget

Ben Hill County commissioners have adopted a new budget for 2018.

The new budget is about a million dollars lower than last year's.

Mike Dinnerman began as county manager late this summer.

He's already making changes to how Ben Hill County commissioners operate.

On Tuesday, the commissioners voted to adopt the official budget for 2018.

Dinnerman said from what he's told this is the earliest its been done in the past five years.

And he wanted to lower the budget by $1 million.

That makes the 2018 budget a total of $9 million.

Dinnerman wanted to decrease this budget because last year the county was in debt by more than $600,000.

Now Dinnerman said he and the commissioners are working to close the gap.

"When I came here I promised the commissioners that I would adopt the budget in a timely manner," explained Dinnerman. "They were saying they were used to going to the very end of the year and I said 'well you wouldn't have that problem with me.'"

This budget will go toward finances like paychecks for the board of commissioners and other regulatory payments.

"I think we're going to be able to turn it around and be in the black, not only at the end of this year, but I think we've got a budget where we can probably have some surplus next year," said Dinnerman.

